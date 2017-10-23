WORK CONTINUES AS USUAL AT AIRPORT PROJECT DESPITE IRMA

The new Fire Hall and Air Traffic Control Tower now under construction at the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport, is the only Anguilla Government building where work is in progress following Hurricane Irma.

The work on Wednesday this week, involved the pouring of concrete on the top floor of the building in the area where the Control Tower is to be erected. The Fire Hall, underneath, is basically in an advanced stage of construction.

The twinned project is being jointly financed by the Anguilla and UK Governments. It is estimated to be completed in February 2018.

Meanwhile, it has been announced that the UK Government has agreed to assist the Anguilla Government with the expansion of the airport – a long desired project – as part of a port development commitment which also includes the Blowing Point Ferry Terminal.