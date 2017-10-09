UWI Open Campus Provides Special Care Packages for Students in Need

As part of its regional response to the devastation caused by the recent hurricanes, the University of the West Indies (UWI) through its Caribbean Centre for Disaster and Risk Reduction has been mobilising resources for disaster relief for the islands affected by the recent hurricanes, including Anguilla.

A number of relief efforts have been mounted by Staff, Students and Alumni of the University’s four Campuses to provide assistance to Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands, Barbuda, the Turks and Caicos Islands and Dominica. As part of this response, the UWI Open Campus Anguilla last week received the first shipment of care packages to assist students/staff who were most negatively impacted by the Hurricane. The packages, which were delayed due to the passing of Hurricane Maria, are a contribution from UWI Open Campus St. Kitts in collaboration with The St. Kitts Golf Club. Staff and representatives of the Anguilla Chapter of the UWI Guild of Students were on hand to receive the packages on Friday, 29th September.

The Staff and Students of the UWI Open Campus Anguilla have expressed their appreciation to the leadership of the University for its unwavering support, and offered special thanks to its UWI Open Campus St. Kitts colleagues and the St. Kitts Golf Club.

In addition to the relief efforts, the University has been supporting the students in the affected islands by providing individual assistance for them to continue their studies. The Online Students at the UWI are now on schedule to complete the Semester, while the local face-to-face courses are scheduled to begin later this month.

Manager for the UWI Open Campus British Overseas Territories Sites, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks is also thanking the local staff, Guild Executive, utility companies, including Anglec, Flow and Digicel, Radio Anguilla, Symvoli Marketing, Smith’s ICT and Security Services and other stakeholders for the kind courtesies that have allowed the local arm of the University to continue to support its students during this challenging time. “We also stand in solidarity with our colleagues and students at our sister Sites like the BVI and Dominica, who have also been negatively affected by the hurricanes,” she said.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)