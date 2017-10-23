THE REEF BY CUISINART RECOGNIZED IN CONDÉ NAST TRAVELER’S 2017 READERS’ CHOICE AWARDS VOTED #1 RESORT IN ANGUILLA AND #2 RESORT IN THE CARIBBEAN

NEW YORK, NY – October 17, 2017 – Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its 30th annual Readers’ Choice Awards with The Reef by CuisinArt recognized as the #2 Top Resort in the Caribbean, making it the #1 rated resort on the island of Anguilla.

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by the discerning readers of Condé Nast Traveler and humbled by this endorsement from guests as well as their outpouring of support following Hurricane Irma,” said Stephane Zaharia, Vice President & General Manager of The Reef by CuisinArt. “This accolade is a true testament to the commitment of our staff and very exciting news as we continue to make great inroads in our restoration efforts. We look forward to welcoming guests back to our contemporary beachfront oasis upon our reopening in April of 2018 and even further delighting Conde Nast Traveler readers.”

The Reef’s sister property, CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa, was also included on the prestigious list in which over 300,000 readers submitted millions of ratings and tens of thousands of comments, voting on a record-breaking 7,320 hotels and resorts, 610 cities, 225 islands, 468 cruise ships, 158 airlines, and 195 airports.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as “the best of the best of travel.” Under Editor in Chief Pilar Guzmán, the Readers’ Choice Awards have become more selective and specific to the passions that inspire today’s travelers.

The Readers’ Choice Awards are announced in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler, on newsstands nationwide on October 24, 2017. The full list is published exclusively online, at www.CNTraveler.com/rca.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)