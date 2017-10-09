JEDANI HUGHES GRADUATES WITH BACHELOR OF SCIENCE DEGREE IN COMPUTER ANIMATION AND DESIGN

Dr. Franklin Hughes and Mrs. Sherille Hughes and other members of the family are pleased to salute their son, Jedani Raheim Hughes, on the occasion of his graduation from Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Animation and Design. The auspicious event took place on September 1st at the Full Sail University Campus.

During the graduation ceremony, Jedani was honored with a Course Director Award for his outstanding work in Project and Portfolio Design.

Graduates were also urged to work hard at achieving their dreams, and to adopt a mentality of never quitting no matter the challenge. The Dean reminded the new graduates that they were now a part of the new technological wave sweeping the world, and as such they had skills and experiences that would be in high demand in the tech arena and therefore the world was their oyster. He also urged the graduates to make effective use of the network of professional contacts that they had built over their tenure at Full Sail University through their association and friendships with faculty and fellow students who could now serve as a unique, highly qualified resource bank for future projects.

With his graduation, Jedani joins a long list of distinguished alumni of Full Sail University in entertainment, media arts and technology.

Jedani’s dream is to be an Animation Character Modeler, and in pursuit of his dream he will be undertaking a three month internship at his Alma Mater, commencing in October 2017. Thereafter, he hopes to find employment with a leading animation company.