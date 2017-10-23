FORMER NBA BUILDING TO BE GOVERNMENT’S HEADQUARTERS

With the passage of Hurricane Irma, and its trail of destruction in Anguilla to many Government departments and offices, the former National Bank of Anguilla building is to become the Government’s headquarters.

“This provides an opportunity for Government to do a comprehensive master plan for the development of modern office accommodations to optimise productivity and reduce costs,” Chief Minister Victor Banks says. “Currently, Government rents a number of private facilities adding to its recurrent costs. We need to have a clear strategy on this.

“I made a plan before the hurricane that we should occupy the premises of the National Bank of Anguilla building by December. That’s a plan that is ongoing and it has been hastened, I believe, [by the urgent need brought on by Hurricane Irma], but I think we need to take our time and occupy those premises in a proper way. Obviously, a number of things have got to be done to make it fit for purpose – and that it is energy efficient as well.

“It has space for most of the ministries and there is also additional space available that is not developed for offices yet. It will be a lease purchase arrangement. That is what we are doing and we are well on our way to doing that.”

Mr. Banks said that, based on the amount of rental fees being paid by Government, plus energy costs, the NBA building, as the new Government of Anguilla headquarters, would represent considerable savings and efficiencies. He noted that these would be achieved in terms of communication systems, electricity costs and having departments close together as a one-shop for such facilities as Customs, Immigration and Inland Revenue in a single area. “This would make for a better and efficient delivery of Government services,” he added.