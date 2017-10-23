FLOW CONTRIBUTES TO PRIMARY SCHOOLS

In a demonstration of community spirit and an essential display placed upon the value of education, FLOW has recently stepped forward to contribute to the students of the island’s primary schools in a post-Irma hurricane relief effort.

Ms. Jade Reymond, FLOW’s Commercial Manager with responsibility for marketing, accompanied by Ms. Vyone Brooks, Corperate Sales Director & Accounts Manager for FLOW’s Small Management Enterprise (SME), along with Network Operations Lead, Mr. Lawrence Stott, together on Tuesday made presentations of supplies to select primary school students in need of replacements of lost supplies.

According to Ms. Reymond, “In FLOW fashion, our purpose is to donate school-items such as bags, pens, pencils and general school kits to all of the six public primary schools. In our humanitarian efforts, it is extremely important that we contribute to the education of our children. We understand that a lot of families face damages due to the hurricane and have lost many items including school supplies. As we continue our relief efforts, it is important to contribute to our schools.”

Ms. Reymond stated that FLOW has recently launched its Cable & Wireless Charitable Foundation through which it has already raised in excess of US$1,000,000.00. She vowed that FLOW will do its best to ensure that these monies are filtered down to assist people of the communities – who were affected by the recent hurricanes – including those of Anguilla, the BVI, and Dominica.

The children were extremely pleased and grateful to receive the school kits. In appreciation to FLOW’s goodwill gesture, Ms. Susan Smith, Education Officer of Pre & Primary Schools, said: “The Department of Education is indeed appreciative of this kind gesture by FLOW, especially at a time like this when so many of the children have lost school necessities during Hurricane Irma.” She told Ms. Reymond that she would like to assure her that the recipients of the supplies and their parents, will be indeed appreciative of the kind gesture. All school principals of the respective primary schools acknowledged FLOW’s much appreciated presentations and expressed their heartfelt thanks.

Ms. Reymond and her team, in turn, welcomed the words of grateful expression. She reminds the public that this month of October marks Cable & Wireless/FLOW’s 46th anniversary in Anguilla. In light of this remarkable observance, The Anguillian wishes to extend hearty congratulations to FLOW for its work and tireless efforts as an extremely valuable community partner.