FIFA OFFICIAL REVIEWS PROJECTS IN ANGUILLA

Several days ago the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) dispatched a top emissary to Anguilla for talks with officials of the Anguilla Football Association.

The official, Mr. Veron Mosengo Omba, Director for Member Development, with responsibility for Africa and the Caribbean, is based in Zurich, Switzerland, at FIFA’s headquarters. He came to Anguilla to inquire about the damage done to the Raymond Guishard Technical Centre by Hurricane Irma, and to get an idea about a number of other projects which the Anguilla Football Association is seeking assistance to develop.

Mr. Omba, speaking at a press conference, said he met and held very useful discussions with Mr. Guishard, President of the Football Association, and Ms. Marslyn Richardson, General Secretary. The visiting official stated that he was requested by FIFA’s President, Gianni Infantio, to convey his best wishes to the people of Anguilla following the hurricane.

Mr. Guishard said the Football Association was grateful to the President of FIFA for his continuing interest in the development of football in Anguilla and his usual support for the Association’s various projects. The Football Association President stated that, following the impact of the hurricane and the badly damaged roof of the Technical Centre, he had made contact with the British Steel company which was now looking into the matter.

According to him, the company had undertaken to do some treatment of material for the Technical Centre at its factory – and had recommended that galvanise, which is more durable, should be used for its roofing rather than galvalume which is both thinner and less durable. Guishard estimated that by December the Football Association should be well on its way to repairing the roof of the Centre, and to recommencing the playing of matches.

In the meantime, the Association is drawing up a list of plans for a number of projects to submit to FIFA for funding. These include an expansion of the current 12 accommodation rooms for players by another 23 rooms; the establishment of an academy where the best male and female football players would undergo three nights of special training exercises on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays; and an initiative by the Association to develop and maintain football playing areas at the Orealia Kelly Primary School and the Blowing Point playing field among other areas. The initiative is expected to be a win-win situation where football clubs, aligned to the Football Association, would have opportunities to play at those developed areas.

The Football Association is to submit its plans for these and other projects to Mr. Omba for approval and funding by the President of FIFA.