DIGICEL IS COMMITTED TO REBUILDING BETTER AND STRONGER

All systems are go with a 100% coverage for the residents of Anguilla as Digicel has completed its network recovery following the passage of both hurricane Irma and Maria. The Digicel team have been hard at work once the all clear was given after Hurricane Irma to ensure that its customers can connect with family and friends.

Digicel’s Chairman, Denis O’Brien recently paid a visit to the island, thanking the staff for their hard work and dedication to the rebuilding and recovery efforts and delivering the strong message that “we will rebuild, better than before”.

The Digicel Team have been extremely active as they have focused on providing the best service during this most challenging time. One such initiative was its open door policy with the business Community where they opened their office doors to their Business Solutions clientele.

Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks, Manager, British Overseas Territories University of the West Indies Open Campus shares that, “I think that it is magnificent that they (Digicel) have gone above and beyond to provide this service to us. I have been able to update my colleagues and attend online meetings using their office space. I think this is very considerate and thoughtful of Digicel and we in the business community appreciate the kind courtesies.”

With a focus on ensuring that its customers stay connected to family and friends overseas Digicel launched its “Free Call Friday’s, visiting the communities of Island Harbour, Stoney Ground, Blowing Point and Northside. Customers were invited to take advantage of a 5 minute call, absolutely free, to any destination plus the bonus of a warm bowl of soup in each of the communities visited.

The Digicel team also paid a visit to several families which were affected by the storms, delivering care packages and a friendly smile. The team was also engaged in a clean campaign which was a joint effort with several organizations on island.

CEO Kerchelle JnCharles Hodge remarked that “the past month has been a challenging one for people of Anguilla however Digicel stands committed to play its parts in the rebuilding efforts. A huge thank you is extended to all our partners who continue to rally with us and we continue on the journey to recovery. All of this however, would not have been possible without the hardworking team of Digicel Anguilla who, without hesitation, have stood steadfast in ensuring that our operations continued despite such an unprecedented experience.”

She continued “There are many challenges still ahead however Digicel’s commitment remains to rebuild, even stronger than ever.”

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)