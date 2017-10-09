CANCER HEALTH DISPARITIES CONFERENCE IN ATLANTA

The Anguilla Cancer Society was represented at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2017 Scientist Survivor Programme of Cancer Health Disparities Conference held in Atlanta from Monday 25th September – Thursday 28th September 2017 by its President Mrs. Jennifer Gumbs.

The conference, which had about 600 participants in attendance, focused on research carried out or sponsored by many international organisations such as National Institutes of Health, National Cancer Institute and others and minority groups such as Latinos, Hispanics and Afro Americans.

The goal of the Cancer Health Disparities is to cover all aspects of disparities including social, cultural, behavioural, environmental, genetic and epigenetic determinants contributing to differences in cancer incidence, prevalence, death, survivorship, and burden of cancer that exist among different populations around the world. The overall aim is to publish high quality, high impact and innovative research articles in all areas related to cancer health disparities.

During the conference, Mrs. Gumbs shared some of the work currently been done by the Anguilla Cancer Society and advocated for research to include the Caribbean population especially men. She put forward the case that prostate cancer is not only one of the leading cancer among black African American men but also Caribbean men. These research findings could enable more efficient treatments for Caribbean men.

Mrs. Gumbs also called on the Government of Anguilla, the Health Authority of Anguilla and private health physicians to collaborate for the development of a cancer registry to provide evidence that supports the need for research in Anguilla and the Caribbean. Over the coming months the Anguilla Cancer Society will be networking with other cancer societies in the region to share the profound knowledge gained from the conference.

According to the American Association for Cancer Research, research continues to be the best defense against cancer. Research helps to address some of the many challenges of cancer health disparities and accelerate the pace of progress against cancer. Research discoveries are the foundation of new and better approaches to cancer prevention, detection, diagnosis, and treatment, which are presently driving down the global cancer incidence and death rates, while increasing the number of children and adults who are living longer.

However, the AACR reiterates that, amidst the tremendous progress the challenge continues against cancer, this collection of diseases continues to be an enormous public health challenge globally accounting for one in every seven deaths. Therefore, the Anguilla Cancer Society is appealing to the public to join the fight against cancer today by supporting the work of the Society. For further information on how you can join the society please call: 235-8282 or 584-9292 or email: axacancersociety@gmail.com.

– Contributed