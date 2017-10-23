ANGUILLIAN STUDENTS FEATURED AT UWI OPEN CAMPUS GRADUATION IN GRENADA

Anguillian students featured prominently at 2017 Presentation of Graduates Ceremony of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus held in Grenada last weekend. As a special tribute to the graduates from the hurricane-affected countries, a touching video featuring the Anguillian graduates was played before, and at the beginning of the Graduation Ceremony, as well as on UWItv.

Seven (7) of the eighteen (18) graduates from Anguilla: Sabrina Browne, Wandaila-I Gumbs, Regina Hutchinson, Landia Richardson-Hodge, Icilma Webster, Amalya Adams and Brittany Christopher-Harris travelled to the Spice Island to join their regional counterparts for the grand occasion. They were accompanied by the UWI Open Campus British Overseas Territories Manager, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks.

The ceremony in celebration of the six hundred and fifty-seven (657) Open Campus graduates, was the first to be presided over by new Chancellor, Mr. Robert Bermudez. It was witnessed by a number of local and regional Government and University officials, as well as the family and friends of graduates, and streamed live via uwitv.org.

The UWI 2017 Graduation Ceremonies continue this Saturday, 21st October at the Cave Hill Campus in Barbados, when Anguillian, Maglan Lewis will receive her Doctorate in Business Administration. The Ceremony is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. and will also be streamed live on uwitv.org.

The UWI Open Campus Anguilla joins in congratulating the eighteen (18) Graduates from the Open Campus Class of 2017, as well as Doctoral Graduand, Ms. Maglan Lewis.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)