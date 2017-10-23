ANGUILLA HOTEL & TOURISM ASSOCIATION AND ROYAL ANGUILLA POLICE FORCE DISCUSS SECURITY

Members of the AHTA and RAPF organized a meeting to ensure support and proper protection of hotel and villas, as the properties awaits electricity following Hurricane Irma.

The meeting looked at the importance of security and protection and the need to prevent looting. The AHTA will ensure that all tourism accommodations on the island are protected and supported, until full electricity is restored.

