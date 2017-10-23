ADDITIONAL UPDATES FROM THE ANGUILLA GENERAL POST OFFICE

MONEYGRAM (International Money Transfer Service)

The maximum payout limit of US $500.00 imposed on receive transactions in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma has been lifted/removed. MoneyGram customers can now continue to receive up to US $9,999.00 (with presentation of required documentation).

EZONE (AIR FREIGHT) SERVICE

Ezone has resumed forwarding shipments to St. Maarten via air transport for onward delivery to Anguilla. Ezone customers would have realized discounted shipping costs in the two previous shipments received which were forwarded to Anguilla via ocean freight as extensive repair work was being done by the Princess Julianna Airport in St. Maarten to restore operations to that facility.

As mentioned in our first release after the hurricane, customers are encouraged to forward hurricane relief items to the Post Office Home Shopping (ocean freight) address. Ezone’s rates, as packages are transported by AIR, are based on the actual weight of the item whereas, Home Shopping rates are based on the cubic footage/size of each package.

Customers are further advised that hurricane relief items forwarded to Anguilla via Ezone and or Home Shopping are not exempted from freight charges. However, Generators and other items which the Customs Department may classify as relief items are currently free from Customs duties only.

Management

Anguilla Postal Service

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)