STAFFING CHANGES AT THE ANGUILLA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

The Anguilla Community College (ACC) is beginning the academic year 2017-2018 with a new President, Dr Karl Dawson, at the helm. In addition, the ACC has recently been invigorated by the recruitment of a Finance Officer, Ms Pamela Gumbs, and the Director of Technology, Mrs Tamara Pradel. A new Dean is also expected shortly as the ACC announces the departure of Dr LeRoy Hill, Dean of Studies.

Dr Hill started with the ACC, in 2012, in the position of Director of Humanities and Education. Some of his major achievements include the introduction of the postgraduate diploma in education (PGDE) and the associate degrees in early childhood education and primary education (the latter two degrees with the Eastern Caribbean Joint Board of Teacher Education (JBTE). Dr Hill went on to become the Dean of Studies at the Anguilla Community College in 2015. Concurrently, he held the position of Institutional Coordinator, as part of the CDB project for the establishment of the new ACC campus in Long Path.

During his time as Dean of Studies, Dr Hill was instrumental in the development of programming that, among other things, focused on Technical and Vocational Education. More recently he successfully transitioned the ACC to become a Pearson certified center offering accredited programming through the London Chamber of Commerce (LCCI) and the UK based Business and Technology Education Council (BTEC).

Over the last 6 months, Dr Hill has also held the position of President Ag. And, along with the Board of Governors of the Anguilla Community College, successfully recruited Dr Karl Dawson as President of the College. The ACC acknowledges Dr Hill’s contribution to the development of the ACC and wishes him every success in his future endeavours.

The Anguilla Community College is also pleased to welcome two new staff member, Ms. Pamela Gumbs as Finance Office, and Mrs Tamara Pradel as Director of Technology.

Miss. Gumbs has a comprehensive background in audit and financing. She possesses a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and a Master’s degree in Accounting Information System. Pamela has years of relevant experience., Her most recent post was with the National Commercial Bank of Anguilla (NCBA) previously Caribbean Commercial Bank (CCB). Prior to this Pamela gained valuable work experience in the United States with Pricewater houseCoopers LLP Accounting and Auditing Firm, LAFARGE S.A. and PULTE HOMES.

Mrs Pradel comes to the ACC with 20 years’ experience as an educator including work at the University of Maryland College Park, University of St Maarten and as the as co-founder of EdCamp Anguilla. Most recently, Mrs Pradel served as Curriculum Officer ICT with the Department of Education in Anguilla. Mrs Tamara PradelShe brings a wealth of innovation and technological expertise from which the ACC hopes to benefit.

The Anguilla Community College (ACC) would like to invite all persons who are interested in continuing their education to visit ACC. Come and learn more about our internationally recognized and accredited BTEC Subsidiary Diploma in Business, Higher National Diploma in Business, CTLS Hospitality and Food and Beverage Associate Degrees, our hospitality and construction certificates for Sixth Form Tech, Diplomas in Marketing and Secretarial Studies, CSEC and short courses. Register by September 11th, 2017 for any of our courses. For further information visit the College in George Hill or contact us via phone at 498-8395/497-2538 or email us at info@acc.edu.ai or visit our website www.acc.edu.ai.

– Press Release