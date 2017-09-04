NATIONAL FUNERAL FOR FRANKLIN BENJAMIN CONNOR, OBE

The late Mr. Franklin Benjamin Connor, OBE, a former top Anguillian public servant, is to be accorded a national funeral on Tuesday, September 12, in honour of his outstanding contribution to Anguilla.

His body will Lie-In-State at the Anguilla House of Assembly for public viewing. From there the funeral procession will travel to the Bethel Methodist Church for the Service of Thanksgiving.

The official and ceremonial arrangements are being made through the Ministry of Home Affairs with the approval of Executive Council and in consultation with Mr. Connor’s family.

Mr. Connor passed away on Friday morning, August 25, at his residence at Little Harbour at the age of 70.

Chief Minister, Mr. Victor Banks, told The Anguillian newspaper: “The Government of Anguilla is paying tribute to the life and service of Mr. Franklin Connor to the Government and people of Anguilla over the years. We believe that, in keeping with his contribution, he should be accorded a national funeral. We thank his family for his life and service and the sacrifices he may have made. We hope that this gesture by Government will bring some comfort and satisfaction to them for the great sacrifices he would have made in his service to Anguilla.”

Connor, who first served as a teacher, was one of several Anguillian academics who were awarded a British Government scholarship in 1969 tenable at the Mona Campus of the University of the West Indies in Jamaica. On completion of his tertiary studies he was appointed to the post of Administrative Cadet at the time when a British Commissioner was serving the island and working in close cooperation and consultation with the then Anguilla Council.

With the constitutional and administrative development of Anguilla, Connor was appointed to the early position of Financial Secretary with responsibility for the Government’s budget and general public finances. His post was later restyled Permanent Secretary, Finance. His wide-ranging responsibilities placed him in direct communication with British Government officials in Barbados and London.

Further, he served as Anguilla’s Board Member at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank. He played a presiding role in the Anguilla House of Assembly before the election of a formal Speaker. In later years, he served on several occasions as Acting Deputy Governor and Acting Governor. He was awarded the OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for his outstanding public service to Anguilla.

Following his retirement, he engaged in various livelihood activities in the private sector, among them being his ownership of ferryboats which significantly improved the ferry service between Anguilla/St. Martin/St. Maarten. He was a general election candidate in the Road South constituency but his bid to be elected was however unsuccessful.

He was recently appointed Deputy Chairman of the Anguilla Air and Sea Ports Authority.

Mr. Connor grew up in Blowing Point, but eventually resided at Little Harbour where he built his family’s home. He was highly respected for his sharp intellect, candour, strength of character and general persuasiveness and will long be remembered for his varied contribution to Anguilla.

The Anguillian offers heartfelt condolences to his wife, Mrs. Sylvanie Connor, his children, grandchildren, siblings and other close family members.