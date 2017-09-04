HERE’S YOUR CHANCE TO BRIGHTEN YOUR FUTURE The Government of Anguilla is selling their stake in the sole electricity supply company on Anguilla.

The Valley, Anguilla – 25 August 2017 – The Government of Anguilla’s Share Offer in the Anguilla Electricity Company Limited (ANGLEC), the sole electricity supplier on Anguilla, opened at 8 am on Friday 25 August and will close at 2 pm on Monday 25 September, 2017.

The Government will be divesting up to 40 percent of its shareholding in ANGLEC at EC$5.86 per share. The sale is not only open to Anguillian investors but also open to interested individuals and companies OECS-wide. This is a refocus by the Government on policy formation and regulation of the energy sector. Receipts from the sale will be placed in a Sinking Fund and used for servicing public debt.

The prospectus is now available and includes the information you need to make an informed decision to buy new shares in ANGLEC or expand your current shareholding in ANGLEC this summer. Hard copies of the prospectus can be found at the General Post Office, ANGLEC administration building, The Secretariat and National Commercial Bank of Anguilla, West End Branch or can be downloaded. To learn more about the share offer please visit the website, www.gov.ai where you will find links to download the prospectus and to see a programme of information sharing activities.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)