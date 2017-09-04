DIGICEL MADE BACK TO SCHOOL SUPER COOL! Digicel’s 1st Back to School Fair empowered youth across Anguilla!

Saturday August 26th 2017: As hundreds of students get set for the new school year, Digicel held a valuable back to school fair at the Agricultural Grounds in The Valley to get kids ready for Back to School and assist parents with school expenses..

Over 300 children attended Digicel’s 1st Back to School Fun Fair at the Agricultural Grounds in The Valley. The fair commenced at 11am and ended at 6pm. Digicel welcomed children from all schools, Special Needs Institutions and children across the island to this fun and valuable fair. School uniforms and schools books were on sale for low prices as well as tokens and prizes were up for grabs. The children enjoyed bouncing castles, face painting, relay races, free style competitions, and aerobics. In addition, treats and snacks such as pizza, cotton candy, ice-cream, popcorn, hotdogs and beverages were provided.

As part of Digicel’s quest to ease the back to school burden for parents, Digicel also offered all students an opportunity to win hampers back to school hampers. Eight lucky students walked away with a back to school hamper filled with cool school supplies and vouchers! In addition, 100 children received $10 vouchers for haircuts for boys and hair braiding for girls, plus 1 lucky student won a DELL LAPTOP by fluently reciting her 1st to 11th times table.

With technology being more seamlessly integrated with education, the company is also offered special back to school deals on internet, cable and mobile for the parents and anyone who was interested in joining the Extraordinary network. Double top up was also on hands for patrons of the Digicel Back to School Fair.

Digicel also had a few motivational speakers who opened this grand event. Marissa Hughes spoke primarily on healthy life styles followed by a fun exercise work out for the kids. Officer Sean Lake from the D.A.R.E. Program spoke on substance abusive and illegal activity amongst the youth. Also on hand Ms. Felicia Hennis of Radio Anguilla who spoke on the expectations for the first day of school as well as bullying.

Digicel’s CEO, Kerchelle Jn Charles said, “ As a company with a strong social conscience, we are cognizant of the economic pressures that some parents may have to endure in advance of back to school hence the evolution of Digicel’s Back to School Fun Fair. Additionally, in this advanced era of educating and teaching using increasingly new technologically savvy methods, we believe the grand prize of a laptop was very fitting. We congratulate the eight lucky students who walked away with hampers and would like to send special thanks to our speakers, volunteers and other partners for their unwavering support for the future leaders of Anguilla; our youth.”

Digicel sends special thanks to the following partners, Exodus HD, Gadget City, Aronel Water, Advanced Pest Control, Unbeweaveable Divas, Nails R Hair, Cutting Edge Barber Shop, Klass FM, Uneek Supply, Best Buy Super Market, Titanium Sound and Tropical Treats.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)