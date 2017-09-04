CHIEF MINISTER PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE LATE MR. FRANKLIN CONNOR Friday, August 25, 2017

Chief Minister Hon. Victor Banks

Because of the leadership role he played in Anguilla’s development during the late 70’s and early 80’s we were able to realize a number of critical infrastructure projects which he personally directed. And he was well respected by the British Development Division for his tenacity in pursuing Anguillian issues and negotiating the highest levels possible of financial support for his country. For many years he was considered the de facto Minister of Finance. Although Mr. Connor was not successful in his short foray into the field of politics there is no doubt that he had the respect of every political leader of Anguilla for his ability as a leader in the affairs of Government.

I would like to take this opportunity on behalf of the Government and People of Anguilla as well as on behalf of my family to express our deepest sympathy especially to his dear wife Sylvannie; his children; his family; his siblings and other close relatives on this very sad occasion. May you all find the comfort during these difficult times that can only come from Him who strengthens us all when we need it most.