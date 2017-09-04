The Albena Lake -Hodge Comprehensive School this year registered a decrease in both the number of candidate entries and subject entries for the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) programme. A total of 605 candidates were entered with 882 subject entries with 811 of those entries completed. In 2016 there were 657 candidate entries and 1027 subject entries with 976 entries completed.

The overall performance of candidates showed a decline. There was a decrease in the number of entries achieving mastery level. This year 31% of the subject entries achieved the level of mastery. In 2016 32% of the subject entries achieved the level of mastery, compared with 34% in 2015, 32% in 2014 and 34% in 2013.

Table: 1 PERFORMANCE IN THE CARIBBEAN CERTIFICATE OF SECONDARY LEVEL COMPETENCE (CCSLC)

