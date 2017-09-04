ANGUILLA’S MAY/JUNE 2017 EXAM PERFORMANCE – CARIBBEAN SECONDARY EDUCATION CERTIFICATE (CSEC)

In May/June 2017 a total of 209 candidates from the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School wrote the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) examination for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) at the Technical and General Proficiencies. There were 1319 subject entries of which 1188 were at the General Proficiency and 131 at the Technical Proficiency. This year registered an increase in candidate entries and in subject entries over last year. In May/June 2016 there were 170 candidate entries and 1069 subject entries.

Those subjects offered at Technical Proficiency were: Textiles, Clothing and Fashion, Family and Resource Management, Food Nutrition and Health, Technical Drawing, Industrial Technology Electrical and Electronics, Industrial Technology Mechanical Engineering, Industrial Technology Building and Furniture.

Thirty three subjects are offered by the Caribbean Examinations Council at the CSEC level. Students at the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School entered for 31 of these subjects.

PERFORMANCE OF CANDIDATES

This year, 1279 of the 1319 subject entries were completed and forwarded to CXC. The performance of candidates in the CSEC May/June 2017 examinations showed a decline when compared to that of 2016. Overall seventy five percent (75%) of the subject entries presented for General and Technical proficiencies achieved grades I to III compared with 80% in 2016, 76% in 2015, 78% in 2014 and 79% in 2013, The statistics show that 61% of the candidates achieved acceptable grades in four or more subjects up from 59% in the previous year. This year there were 109 candidates achieving acceptable grades in 5 or more subjects compared to 60 candidates in 2016. Also, 73 of these candidates achieved acceptable grades in both English A and Mathematics

There was a decrease in the level of grade achievement. Table 1 indicates that approximately 45% of the subject entries achieved grades 1 and 2. In 2016, 49% of the subject entries achieved grades 1 and 2. A summary on performance in each subject is given in Table 2.

Table 1: Comparison of CSEC May-June 2017 Overall Grade Distributions

Total Subject GRADES

Entries Sat

1279 I II III IV V VI

Number 210 366 383 236 75 9

% 16.42 28.62 29.95 18.45 5.86 0.70

Of the 31 subject areas examined, performance improved in 10 subjects, declined in 14 subjects and remained the same in 7 subjects. Mechanical Engineering Technology was examined this year. In 22 of the subjects offered, more than 75 percent of the candidates achieved Grades I to III. Only in one of the subjects offered, less than 50 percent of the candidates achieved Grades I to III. This year, the number of students achieving Grades I to III in English A and English B decreased. In English A 85% of the candidates achieved grades I to III down from 86% in 2016, while in English B 66% of the candidates achieved grades I to III down from 90% in 2016. However, there was a noticeable increase in the number of students achieving Grades I to III in Mathematics. This year in Mathematics, 57% of the students achieved Grades I to III compared to 51% in 2016.

Table 2: Percentage of CSEC candidates achieving Grades I – III by subject