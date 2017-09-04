ANGUILLA’S MAY/JUNE 2017 EXAM PERFORMANCE – CARIBBEAN ADVANCED PROFICIENCY EXAMINATIONS (CAPE)

In May/June 2017 a total of 127 candidates in Upper and Lower Six at the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School wrote subjects at the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency level. There were 523 subject entries. This year registered an increase in both candidate and subject entries over last year. In May/June 2016 there were 121 candidates and 497 subject entries. The Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) offers a total of 67 Units in 35 subjects at this level. At the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School a total of 49 Units (26 Unit 1 courses and 23 Unit 2 courses) in 31 subjects were offered in 2017.

Performance of candidates

The overall performance of candidates in the CAPE May/June 2017 examinations showed a decline when compared to that of 2016. Eighty four percent (84%) of the subject entries presented achieved Grades I to V compared with 85% in 2016, 88% in 2015, 86% in 2014, and 81 % in 2013. Of the 49 Units examined performance improved in 14 units, declined in 10 units and remained the same in 16 units. Nine (9) units which were not examined in 2016 were examined in 2017. Table 1 shows, that 37% of the subject entries achieved grades 1 -3 compared to 37% in 2016, 38% in 2015, 36% in 2014 and 37% in 2013. The statistics show that 47% of the subject entries achieved grades IV and V compared to 48% in 2016. Also, 16% of the subject entries achieved unacceptable grades VI and VII up from 15% in 2016. These statistics indicate that there is still a critical need to raise the level of grade achievement. A summary on performance in each subject unit is given in Table 2.

Table 1: Comparison of CAPE May-June 2017 Overall Grade Distributions

Total Subject

Entries Sat GRADE

465

I II III IV V VI VII

Number 17 67 89 114 104 59 15

% 3.66 14.41 19.14 24.52 22.37 12.69 3.23