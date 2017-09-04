ACC’s Second President is Now in Office

Dr. Karl Dawson

In the few days since starting his new role, Dr. Dawson has held his first staff meeting and conducted individual meetings with senior members of staff. He gave brief remarks at the Business Technology Education Technology (BTEC) training which was held on August 29th at Anguilla Community College. This was his first official presentation in his new role. During his remarks, Dr. Dawson commented on the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and shared that the competency based approach of Technical and Vocational Education should be applied to other areas of education. He commended all involved for the work they are doing in this area.

On 30th August, 2017, Dr. Dawson made courtesy calls to the Honourable Chief Minister, Mr. Victor Banks, the Honourable Minister of Education, Mrs. Cora Richardson-Hodge and the Permanent Secretary for Education, Mrs. Bonnie Richardson-Lake. He looks forward to meeting with many more persons in the upcoming days and weeks.

Dr. Dawson joins ACC with a wealth of professional experience. He has worked in the higher education sector for 25 years, 24 of which were spent with the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College (HLSCC) in his native British Virgin Islands, including seven years as president from 2009 to 2016. Dr. Dawson has earned degrees in Hotel Management from the University of the West Indies, in Education from Wright State University (USA) and a doctoral degree from University of Florida in higher education administration. His doctoral dissertation was entitled Organizational Learning in a Community College.

Having begun his tenure with the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College, then the BVI Community College, in its third year of operation, Dr. Dawson was engaged in many aspects of the institution’s growth including curriculum expansion, growth in student enrolment, expansion of services to students, establishment of organizational systems and development of community relations. At HLSCC he served as vice president, dean, head of academic department and faculty member in addition to his final role. While serving as President, the College was accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education in the USA, a process he indicated that was challenging for the entire organization but also very rewarding.

Dr. Dawson is also active in the higher education sector in the region and beyond. He is the current president of the Association of Caribbean Tertiary Institutions (ACTI), headquartered in Barbados. In that role, he serves on various committees related to higher education for CARICOM and other regional efforts. Dr. Dawson also serves as an evaluator in the institutional accreditation process for the Middle States Commission on Higher Education based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the USA.

On a personal note, Dr. Dawson is married and he and his wife Janice have three children, the last two of traditional college age. He is a Christian, and serves as a lay preacher in the Methodist Church and is active in music ministry including directing a male chorus. Elsewhere in the BVI community, he is a member of the Rotary Club Sunrise of Road Town and the BVI Cancer Society. His goal of serving thate community also extendsed to the political sphere and where he made a bid as a candidate with the opposition Virgin Islands Party in the last general elections in the BVI.

The short official contract signing ceremony, on August 9th, 2017 where Dr. Dawson officially accepted his new position, was chaired by Dr LeRoy Hill, Dean and President Ag. and It was attended by MDrs Dawson and his wife, members of the Board of Governors of the Anguilla Community College, the Permanent Secretary, Education, Dr Bonnie Richardson Lake, college staff and the press.

The Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Anguilla Community College, Mr Rodney Rey, officially welcomed Dr Dawson and identified some of the challenges facing the ACC for which Dr Dawson’s leadership and experience would be useful.; Tthese included improved fiscal viability, the transition of the Sixth Form, – from the ALHCS to ACC, raising the profile of the college and instilling an appreciation of lifelong learning in the Anguillian community.

Dr. Dawson shared that he counted it an honour and privilege to have been selected as the second president of the Anguilla Community College and expressed his commitment to working with the Board, faculty and staff, students, government and the entire community to continue to build the College and ensure its place in national life. He shared that he believed that higher education was at a challenging point not only locally but worldwide.: nNotwithstanding, institutions such as the Anguilla Community College must exert every effort to adequately serve the needs of its local community, and he was committed to playing his part.

Dr. Dawson was selected after a lengthy search process. As per the College Act, the Board’s recommendation has met the approval of the Minister of Education, Hon. Cora Richardson-Hodge.

The Anguilla Community College (ACC) would like to invite all persons who are interested in continuing their education to visit ACC. Come and learn more about our internationally recognized and accredited BTEC Subsidiary Diploma in Business, Higher National Diploma in Business, CTLS Hospitality and Food and Beverage Associate Degrees, our hospitality and construction certificates for Sixth Form Tech, Diplomas in Marketing and Secretarial Studies, CSEC, Short Courses and more. Register by September 11th, 2017 for any of our courses. For further information visit the College in George Hill or contact us via phone at 498-8395/497-2538 or email us at info@acc.edu.ai or visit our website www.acc.edu.ai.

– Press Release