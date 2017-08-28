Want a QUICKIE? Well, Digicel launches a New Prepaid Plan Which gives fast & affordable value

The Valley, Anguilla Tuesday August 22nd, – Full entertainment provider Digicel announce the launch of a new prepaid Quickie bundle which is said to give customers 1 hour of UNLIMITED Digicel Talk & Text, WhatsApp Messaging , plus Facebook for as low as EC $1.50!

According to Digicel, the plan is dubbed “QUICKIE” and was derived from discussions the company had with its customers, where they wanted something Fast, Fun and Affordable all in one unique UNLIMITED combo.

Listen to your favorite music, or active in cases of emergencies where you need to make contact with friends and loved ones. On the plus side you can activate as many QUICKIES as you want in one day, and its compatible with other bundles.

Prepaid Customers simply have to activate the new Quickie plan via the popular and convenient My Digicel App which is loaded with an array of cool new features, or activate by dialling the *141# short code.

In the My Digicel App, the customer selects the QUICKIE plan then selects ‘Activate’ from the My Plans section of the My Digicel App. Activating is easy as 1, 2, 3!

Digicel’s Customer Experience Executive, Roxanne Webster says, “With Digicel’s QUICKIE bundle, prepaid customers can now get 1 hour of UNLIMITED Digicel Talk, WhatsApp and Facebook for only EC$1.50. At Digicel, we have learnt to listen to our customers and execute the absolute BEST offer for their needs as well as we are striving go beyond our customers’ expectations, with fun, simple and unique offers.”

Make plans to get together with friends, its as affordable and simple as possible and QUICKIES are guaranteed to keep you connected with Digicel Talk & Text, WhatsApp Messaging , plus Facebook.

Take advantage of the QUICKIE plan and Activate today via the My Digicel App or dial *141# and enjoy 1 hour of UNLIMITED Digicel Talk & Text, WhatsApp Messaging , plus Facebook for the lowest rate in Anguilla only with Digicel. What can you do with your Quickie?

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)