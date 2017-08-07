TRAFFIC CONTROLS FOR CARNIVAL 2017

Pursuant to Section (92) of the Vehicle and Road Traffic Act Chapter V10, the Traffic Commissioner under this section, is empowered to make orders to regulate Traffic on Public Roads. During the Summer Festival, there would be specific instructions given to members of the public informing them of the areas of Parking and No Parking.

Persons should comply with the notices erected at various areas throughout Anguilla, where events will be held during this time. This is in keeping with the process of ensuring public safety and reducing unnecessary obstruction on the roads.

Failure to comply with the instructions given by these notices and thereby causing unnecessary obstruction on the Public Roads, Section (61) of the Vehicles and Road Traffic Regulations will be enforced. This may result in the towing of vehicles.

Orders:

(1) On Sunday the 6th of August, at 6:00pm to 6:00am on Tuesday the 8th of August, the Sandy Ground Main Road from north of the Road Bay Junction will be a One-Way Traffic Flow.

(2) There will be No Parking on the main road north of the Road Bay Junction, continuing east around the pond in an effort to prevent obstruction of Traffic.

(3) There will be designated Parking and No Parking Areas.

(4) Failure to comply with the instructions given by these notices and thereby causing unnecessary obstruction on the Public Roads, Section (61) of the Vehicles and Road Traffic Regulations will be imposed. This could result in the towing of vehicles at the owner’s expense.

The road from South Hill Roundabout around the Road Bay Pond will be controlled route of traffic.

For Thursday 10th of August, (August Thursday Boat Race) the order is as follows:

(1) The Meads Bay Road will be a One-Way Flow of Traffic towards the east after passing Blanchard’s Restaurant.

(2) Parking on the Meads BAY Main Road is prohibited.

(3) Failure to comply with the instructions given by these notices and thereby causing unnecessary obstruction on the Public Roads, Section (61) of the Vehicles and Road Traffic Regulations will be imposed.

For the events held at the Landsome Bowl Cultural Centre the order is as follows:

(1) There will be a One-Way flow of Traffic from Cosely Drive west towards the Landsome Cultural Centre from 6:30pm to 4:00am for events held there.

(2) One-Way Flow of Traffic south on Cosely Drive

(3) Parking on the Landsome Bowl Road is prohibited.

(4) Parking on the road that runs opposite the Valley Primary School is prohibited.

(5) The Landsome Bowl Road in front of the Landsome Bowl Cultural Centre will be blocked from the South Valley Round to junction of the road that runs opposite the Valley Primary School between the hours of 6:00pm to 4:00am for events held there.

(6) Failure to comply with the instructions given by these notices and thereby causing unnecessary obstruction on the Public Roads, Section (61) of the Vehicles and Road Traffic Regulations will be imposed.