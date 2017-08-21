THE UNIVERSITY OF THE VIRGIN ISLANDS CELEBRATES ITS 55th ANNIVERSARY AND PROVIDES YOU AN OPPORTUNITY TO HELP ANGUILLIAN STUDENTS

The University

The University of the Virgin Islands has a proud history of serving the USVI and the Eastern-Caribbean, and boasts well over a hundred leaders in multiple fields among its Anguillian alumni.

The Emerald Anniversary

The University of the Virgin Islands is celebrating its Emerald Anniversary with a revolutionary philanthropic initiative. “55 for 55: The great Alumni Challenge!” encourages UVI alumni to make history by achieving a 55% alumni giving rate in honor of the institution’s 55th anniversary.

What is the 55 for 55 Challenge?

In 2013, during the university’s 50 for 50 Challenge, UVI alumni made history by raising the alumni giving rate from 13% to 42%. The alumni continued to push the envelope, raising the giving rate even higher in 2014 to 52%, a feat achieved by few institutions. This year, UVI Alumni and friends are invited to accept the 55 for 55 Alumni Challenge to celebrate the Emerald Jubilee. Alumni and friends who make a contribution in the amount of US$55 or more will automatically be entered into the running for an all-expense paid trip for two to USA’s capital Washington D.C. Sponsored by Ian Tomlinson ’88 and Reginald Vigilante ’88, UVI alumni and owners of OmniSystems, this prize includes two round trip tickets, two nights and three days in a downtown hotel, and two tickets to the newly opened Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture.

Scholarships Galore

The “55 for 55” campaign is empowering alumni chapters in Caribbean nations to directly fund their very own academic scholarships. Alumni chapters in St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Maarten, the British Virgin Islands, Anguilla, St. Eustatius and Saba, have formalized scholarships which will benefit students from their countries. In honour of their institutional pride, all funds raised for each country will be awarded to a prospective or current student, as directed by the alumni scholarship. Your generous donation to UVI can go toward student scholarships, ground-breaking research, programs, initiatives or UVI’s Schools and Colleges. Please contact UVI DART Leader Timothy Hodge at timhodge71@gmail.com or 264-235-6014, or visit UVI’s website www.uvi.edu for further details. Click on link http://www.uvi.edu/administration/institutional-advancement/alumni-affairs/challenge.aspx

