RAPF REPORTS: RESIDENT OF ISLAND HARBOUR ON BAIL FOR ASSAULT, RESISTING ARREST AND CRIMINAL DAMAGE

The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Sunday 30th July, arrested and later charged a resident of Island Harbour with assaulting a police officer whilst in the execution of his duty, assault, resisting arrest and criminal damage of a police vehicle.

The alleged male offender who appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 2nd August, was granted bail in the sum of EC $15,000.00 with one surety to appear back in court on Thursday 25th September.

He has been ordered by the Magistrate to have no contact whether directly or indirectly with any of the witnesses in the mater and to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.