RAPF REPORTS: RAPF AND ANGLEC ADVICE FOR TRUCK/TRAILER TRUCK DRIVERS AND BANDS

The Royal Anguilla Police Force in association with the Anguilla Electricity Company would like to impress upon all persons the danger posed to them and objects coming into contact with electrical wires.

The drivers of all trucks/trailer trucks and bands must be aware of the height which their speakers and other equipment ought to be placed during the upcoming Summer Festival. No person or object standing or sitting on the speakers or other elevated objects should exceed 14 feet in height from the ground. Any person or object exceeding this height will be exposing themselves to a high risk of electrocution and possible fatalities. In the past many trucks/trailer trucks and band have had to lift electrical wires as they travel the roads resulting in shock and forced outages. Both the RAPF and ANGLEC are appealing to all concerned to discontinue this very dangerous practice.

It is also advisable the persons should avoid spraying water directly onto or in the vicinity of any power line. Water is an excellent conductor of electricity hence it is not required that persons come in direct contact with the lines but rather that they are in contact with the effected water. This can cause electrocution of participants and innocent bystanders.

Chrispen Gumbs, Sgt. 56

PMRO