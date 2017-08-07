RAPF REPORTS: 44 YEAR OLD FROM SANDY HILL ON BAIL FOR DRUG OFFENCES

The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Tuesday 1st August, 2017 arrested and charged a 44 year old man of Sandy Hill for cultivation of cannabis, possession with intent to supply and possession of 1318.9 grams of cannabis and 6.9 grams of cocaine.

The alleged offender who appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 1st August, 2017 was granted bail in the sum of EC $70,000.00 with one surety to appear back in court on Tuesday 31st October.

He is to surrender all travel documents and not leave the island without the court’s permission, report to the Valley Police Station every Monday between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm and to be of good behaviour and keep the peace.