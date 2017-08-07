RAPF REPORTS: 21 YEAR OLD MAN FROM ROCK FARM ON BAIL FOR ASSAULT AND RESISTING ARREST

The Royal Anguilla Police Force on Friday 28th July, arrested and later charged a 21 year old man of Rock Farm with assaulting a police officer whilst in the execution of his duty and resisting arrest.

The alleged offender who appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 1st August, was granted bail in the sum of EC $10,000.00 with one surety to return to court on Tuesday 19th September, to answer to the charges.

