POSITIVE LIVING: LOOK AT THE HEART!

“But the LORD said unto Samuel, Look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature; because I have refused him: for the LORD seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the LORD looketh on the heart” (1 Samuel 16:7).

Is it not amazing how human beings choose people? Oftentimes when choosing, we tend to look at a person’s educational background, family background, personality, outward appearance, status in the community, standing in the church, gifts and abilities or personal achievements. Do these truly count or matter in the wider scheme of things?

Are you not thankful that God does not choose us in ways like people do? Is it not wonderful that God does not operate in that fashion? That is what the prophet Samuel learned when God sent him to anoint one of Jesse’s boys to be the future king of Israel. You see, Samuel was just like us. He was impressed with the stature and handsomeness of one of the sons, but God told him, “Do not look upon his appearance or on the height of his stature, because I have rejected him; for the Lord sees not as human beings see; they look on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks upon the heart” (I Samuel 6: 7). What a revelation! What a revelation that was to Samuel. Should it not be the same for us too?

How often we cast people aside because of how they look, who they belong to, what they have or do not have, or where they are from or not from – rather than the persons they truly are.

A story was once told about an incident that took place in a church which was filled with members who belonged to the town’s aristocracy. It goes like this: The worship service was well underway, and the pews fairly well filled, when a young man with long hair and an earring in his ear came walking down the aisle looking for a seat. The congregation pretended not to see him because he didn’t fit. The young man just kept walking until he got up to the front row. Nobody had moved over to make room for him so he sat down on the floor right at the front. The minister continued with his sermon. Meanwhile, one of the ushers came from the back. He was elderly and somewhat frail. He walked very slowly, and deliberately, down to where the young man was sitting on the floor.

The congregation thought that the usher would show the young man out the door. But when the old man got to where the young man was seated, instead of telling him to leave, the old man bent over and very slowly and carefully sat on the floor beside the young man. When the minister saw that he said, “What I have said here today will not be remembered beyond a day or two, if that. But what you have just seen today is a sermon that will be in our hearts forever.” What a demonstration of love! That was indeed love in action!

You see, so many times we judge others by the way they look rather than seeing them as God sees them. We often forget that people have feelings like we do. We tend to think that we are somewhat better than others. Sometimes, we just need to stop and ask ourselves, individually, how would I like to be treated if that person was me? I can assure you, that if we answer truthfully, we would treat each other differently. When we do that, our homes, our schools, our workplaces, our churches, our communities, society and the world would be a far better place. If only we practice the golden rule: “Do unto others what you would have them do unto you”, what a difference we would make!

So the questions to you my friends are: What is the Lord looking for in you and me? What sort of a man, woman or child are you? What sort of heart do you have? Is your heart filled with love or hate? If God looks upon our hearts shouldn’t we try to do the same thing with others? If what is in our hearts is important to God, then let us watch and look after our own heart because that is what really matters!

Here is a poem, written by Monette Courtney, on which to ponder:

Judge Not

Rich man, poor man, beggar man, thief, in life, they play their part,

Tis no matter what we may see, Christ looks upon the heart.

He came not to condemn the world, the ugly nor the fair,

The harlots who walk in darkness, nor men whose beds they share.

He finds no fault with the sinner, for “All” He gave His life;

He loves us with all our faults, our problems, trials and strife.

Price tags on our lives are equal, for Christ has made them all.

He paid the price with His own life and lifts us when we fall.

Ah yes, my friend, be not surprised, when life on earth is through,

And Heavens roll is called for us who’s standing next to you.

About the Author: Mrs. Marilyn Hodge owns and operates the Wellness Centre in the Farrington, Anguilla. The Centre offers Counselling Services by Appointment Only and has now published Positive Living Volume 2. Contact information: 476-3517 or email:marilynb@anguillanet.com. www.facebook.com/axawellnesscentre