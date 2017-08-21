New Continuing and Professional Education Programmes to Launch the 2017/2018 Academic Year at the UWI Open Campus Anguilla

With the growing interest in its Continuing and Professional Education (CPE), as well as its online programmes, the University of the West Indies Open Campus Anguilla has introduced a new set of workforce development programmes aimed at local professionals. The CPE programmes carry Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and are designed for persons pursuing tertiary education qualifications, as well as for university certified individuals who are seeking to enhance their knowledge in a particular area, or fulfil workforce development needs.

Included in the new set of programmes are the Certificate in Brand Management, Business Writing & Communication, Entrepreneurship and Small Business Management, Procurement Management, Internal Auditing, Accounting Information Systems, Family Law, Facilities Management and Occupational Health & Safety (OHS). The programmes will be delivered locally in a face-to-face mode.

“These new programmes complement the established favourites like Supervisory Management, Law for HR Practitioners, Introduction to Counselling and Conversational Spanish,” says UWI Open Campus BOT Manager, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks. We are particularly excited about these programmes because they are geared towards meeting the social and economic needs of our communities. The Certificate in Brand Management for example, is designed for a wide-ranging audience of marketing and non-marketing professionals and associates. Participants will be exposed to techniques to build a strong brand to drive company growth. We are also partnering with the public and private sector to present the Certificate in Occupational Health & Safety. This is timely, as the soon-to-be-implemented Occupational Health & Safety legislation that will affect all employers is currently being developed,” the local UWI Representative said.

Some 134 participants in the University’s 2016/2017 CPE Programmes were recognised at the annual Certificate Presentation Ceremony on 26th July. Classes for Semester One 2017/2018 will begin on 11th September and the UWI Open Campus Anguilla Team is anticipating another exciting and rewarding year.

Interested persons are invited to contact the UWI Open Campus at anguilla@open.uwi.edu (telephone 497-8156) for further information.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)