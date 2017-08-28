NATIONAL CODE OF DISCIPLINE AND DRESS CODE FOR ALHCS Guidelines for Students

The Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School expresses gratitude to all parents particularly those who hold the rules of the school and seek to instill respect for the institution in their children and wider community. We encourage all those who are not yet on board to do likewise and express our thanks in advance.

The following Discipline and Dress Code is published here to provide guidelines for all parents, guardians and students. We look forward to the full cooperation of all as we strive together to develop the human resource potential of our nation.

CODE OF DRESS & GROOMING

1. Students must wear the correct school uniform as set out in the school’s guidelines while on the school premises and while travelling

to and from school on any official school day. The uniform is a symbol of the school and as such should be worn with pride and kept

clean and tidy.

2. ALL students must comply with the dress code. Exceptions will be made on:

a. Religious grounds with written support from clergy.

b. Health grounds with written signed support of a medical certificate.

3. Skirts must be pleated and worn at or below the knee.

4. Shirts and blouses must be worn neatly tucked inside the skirt or pants at all times.

5. Pants must be worn at the waist and must be neither tight, sagging,

baggy, nor excessively long and only an underwear garment must be

worn underneath.

6. Undergarments should not be conspicuous in colour and neither should they be revealing.

7. Shoes must be neat and clean and be one solid colour. Shoe laces, buckles, straps or velcro must be fastened at all times.

8. Socks must be one solid colour and must be worn right up or neatly folded around the ankle.

9. Girls’ hairstyles must be simple, tidy, and neat. Elaborate hairstyles or hairstyles that distract or obstruct the normal view of others will not be permitted. Hair extensions or braids

MUST NOT FALL BELOW THE SHOULDER. Hair colour should be one solid colour, your natural hair colour. Eyebrow designs

are not allowed.

10. Boys’ hairstyles must be simple, tidy, and neat. Hair must be

kept low (1” to 1”and ¼”) and not fall below the nape of the

neck. Spiky hair styles are not allowed. Eye brow designs are not allowed.

11. A wrist watch may be worn to school; however, no other jewelry is permitted to be worn with the uniform.

12. Nail polish, acrylic nails, or make up of any kind is not to be worn with the uniform.

13. Where ties, epaulettes, crests or badges are required, they must be worn for the duration of the school day including while travelling to and from school.

DISCIPLINE:

It is an offense for students to:

1. Carry fireworks, lighters of any kind, knives, firearms or other weapons;

2. Smoke on or off the school premises;

3. Take any toxicants or any drugs or medicines which have not been prescribed by a doctor;

4. Use abusive language or expose themselves indecently;

5. Organize or take part in any form of illegal gambling or games of chance;

6. Fight with other students or take away the property of any other student without his or her expressed permission or in any way bully them;

7. Be insubordinate or exhibit any form of insolence towards any member of staff or prefect;

8. Fail to bring to school adequate supplies required for school work;

9. Attend any arcade during school hours or while in school uniform;

10. Engage in any physical display of intimacy with another student or person while on the school premises or in school uniform;

11. Fail to do the homework set or any school assignment.

IN ADDITION:

12. Students who must be absent from school because of unavoidable or personal or family reasons should inform the school’s principal or deputy principal about such intended absence prior to or by 9:00am of the day.

13. Students who have been absent from school for any reason should immediately upon their return to school report to the Deputy Principal Pastoral’s office and then to their Form Tutor/Class Teacher. Any such student should bring with him/her on the day of his/her return, a letter signed by his/her parent/guardian or a medical statement explaining the reason for the absence. Such a letter will be kept on file.

14. Any student who falls ill or is injured while on school premises should immediately, if possible, report in person to the principal’s office. Otherwise, the matter must be reported immediately by another person who know of the illness or injury.

15. While walking to and from school, students must be orderly and observe safety and warning signs. For example,

• Walking in single file and on pavements, where provided

• Using the zebra crossings rather than jay walking

16. Students must not be seen in stores or other places of business during school hours, [except with the written permission of his/her Form Tutor and the Principal].

ATTENDANCE AT COLLECTIVE WORSHIP:

Students may be excused from religious worship provided that their parents/guardians have made a written request to the Principal. Each request will be treated on its own merit. ALL students, however, must be present for general information and notices given at morning assemblies.

SCHOOL BUS TRANSPORTATION:

Each student riding to school on a school bus is expected to obey these rules:

• Enter and exit the bus in an orderly manner in single file. No physical

playing or rough conduct is allowed at any time.

• Remain properly seated at all times and keep head and other body parts inside the bus and out of the aisle.

• Avoid loud communication and singing.

• Do not play musical instruments on the bus.

• Ask the driver’s permission before opening windows and only put the

windows down half way.

• Follow any additional directions given by the bus driver.

• Eating, drinking and chewing gum are not allowed on the bus.

• Respect the rights of others inside and outside the bus.

• Suspension of bus-riding privilege will occur when a student’s behavior could jeopardize other passengers or the safe operation of the bus, or when a student damages a bus. Parents/guardians will be

notified of the disciplinary action taken by the school Principal.

• Students must NOT attempt to board or hold on to any part of the bus while it the bus is in motion.

SOURCE: Department of Education

ANGUILLA: July 2016

THE UNIFORM

The uniform is a mark of the school and should be worn with pride. How students wear the uniform displays their attitude towards the school. Students failing to wear the school’s uniform correctly will NOT be allowed to enter the school premises. They will be sent home to.

The management of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School is appealing to ALL parents/guardians of students attending the ALHCS to ensure that their children come to school appropriately dressed in the correct uniform on a daily basis.

Forms 1 & 2

BOYS GIRLS

Shoes Completely black (boots or high tops not allowed)

No coloured soles Shoes Completely black (boots or high tops not allowed)

No coloured soles

Socks Navy blue (anklets or no shows not allowed) Socks White (anklets or no shows not allowed)

Pants Navy blue (oversized, baggy pants, jeans not allowed) Skirts Pleated plaid; knee length or below the knee (allow for growth)

Shirts White with school logo Shirts White with school logo

Belt Black

P.E. Uniform Boys P.E. Uniform Girls

Shoes Plain white (boots or high tops not allowed) Shoes Plain white (boots or high tops not allowed)

Socks White (anklets or no shows not allowed) Socks White (anklets or no shows not allowed)

Pants Navy blue uniform short or pants Skirts Pleated plaid knee length

Shirts White polo with school logo Shirts White polo with school logo

Belt Black

Forms 3 – 5

BOYS GIRLS

Shoes Completely black or mahogany brown (boots or high tops not allowed)

No coloured soles Shoes Completely black or mahogany (boots or high tops not allowed)

No coloured soles

Socks Beige (anklets or no shows not allowed) Socks Beige (anklets or no shows not allowed)

Pants Plain khaki with inside pockets (oversized, baggy pants, jeans not allowed) Skirts Green pleated knee length or below the knee (allow for growth)

Shirts Plain short sleeve button down beige Shirts Plain short sleeve button down beige

Belt Black

P.E. Uniform Boys P.E. Uniform Girls

Shoes Plain white (boots or high tops not allowed) Shoes Plain white (boots or high tops not allowed)

Socks White (anklets or no shows not allowed) Socks White (anklets or no shows not allowed)

Pants Plain khaki pant Skirts Green pleated knee length or below the knee (allow for growth)

Shirts Plain white polo Shirts Plain white polo

Belt Black

Form 6

BOYS GIRLS

Shoes Completely black (boots or high tops not allowed)

No coloured soles Shoes Completely black (boots or high tops not allowed)

No coloured soles

Socks Blue (anklets or no shows not allowed) Socks Blue (anklets or no shows not allowed)

Pants Grey with inside pockets (oversized, baggy pants, jeans not allowed) Skirts Grey pleated knee length or below the knee (allow for growth)

Shirts Plain short sleeve button down blue Shirts Plain short sleeve button down blue

Belt Black

Form 6 Technical

BOYS GIRLS

Shoes Completely black (boots or high tops not allowed)

No coloured soles Shoes Completely black (boots or high tops not allowed)

No coloured soles

Socks Blue (anklets or no shows not allowed) Socks Blue (anklets or no shows not allowed)

Pants Plain beige with inside pockets (oversized, baggy pants, jeans not allowed) Skirts Beige pleated knee length or below the knee (allow for growth)

Shirts Plain short sleeve button down blue Shirts Plain short sleeve button down blue

Belt Black