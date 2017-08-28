MINISTRY OF HEALTH INFORMS PUBLIC OF CONJUNCTIVITIS/PINK EYE OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION AND NEW CASES IN ANGUILLA

The Ministry of Health has been informed of a new increase in cases of conjunctivitis or pink eye in Anguilla over the past week. The Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) has indicated that several Caribbean islands have reported outbreaks of pink eye over recent months. The Ministry would therefore like to remind the general public of the following:

Conjunctivitis or “Pink Eye” is a common condition that causes redness and inflammation of the membrane covering eye- the conjunctiva. It can affect children and adults. The most common causes are infection by bacteria and viruses which are highly contagious and can lead to outbreaks.

Infection is spread through direct or indirect contact with the liquid that drains from the eye of someone who is infected. This includes close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands. It can also be caught by touching an object or surface with germs on it, then touching your eyes before washing your hands. One or both eyes may be affected.

The most common symptoms are redness in one or both eyes; itchiness in one or both eyes; a gritty or sanding feeling; eye discharge that forms a crust during the night that may prevent the eye or eyes form opening in the morning and excessive tears or runniness.

Most cases of pink eye clear up without any long term complications. However, it is best to see your primary care physician if you are experiencing these symptoms so that you can be treated properly. Additionally, see a healthcare provider immediately if you have any of the following: pain in the eye(s); sensitivity to light or blurred vision that does not improve when discharge is wiped from the eye(s); intense redness in the eye(s) and symptoms that get worse or don’t improve. These are symptoms of other more serious conditions that may be confused with pink eye.

Simple hygiene measures can help minimize the spread of pink eye:

• Hand washing with soap and water is an essential and highly effective way to prevent the spread of infection. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Person with bacterial or viral conjunctivitis should not share personal items, such as pillows, washcloths, towels, eye drops, eye makeup, face makeup, makeup brushes, contact lenses and, contact lens containers, or eyeglasses.

• Infected persons should also remain home from school or work and avoid the use of swimming pools.

For queries or concerns contact the Ministry of Health at 497-3930.

