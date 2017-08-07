METHODIST CHURCH ANGUILLA CIRCUIT HOLDS YOUTH REVIVAL

The Anguilla Circuit hosted a youth revival over the weekend of July 28 – August 1st 2017 under the theme “Moving from words to actions.”

The activities consisted of a social evening, a youth leaders training seminar, youth rally service and strategic planning sessions.

The main purpose of the event was to revive youth work in the Anguilla Circuit, and the formation of the Youth Commission Executive. The strategic plan dealt with the strengths and opportunities, weaknesses and threats and a Mission and Vision statement.

The event was facilitated by Bro. Devon Malcolm Brewster from Dominica who is the Leeward Islands representative on the MCCA Youth Executive.

The sessions were well received and productive in planning the way forward for youth work.

– Contributed