“MAYOR OF WELCHES” GIVEN BIGGEST FUNERAL IN RECENT TIMES

The biggest private funeral or Service of Thanksgiving, in recent times, was that given to the late James Maxwell Vanterpool, called “The Mayor of Welches”.

It was held at St. Augustine’s Anglican Church on Friday, July 28, when the officiating Clergy were the Rt. Rev. Errol Brooks and Rev. Menes Hodge. “The Mayor” died on July 7, at the age of 82.

The Government of Anguilla set the tone for the notable funeral by issuing a statement in which Vanterpool was recognised “for his invaluable contribution to Anguilla in the area of social development.” The statement described him as “a pillar of the Welches community where his home served as a focal point for persons to congregate on a regular basis.” He was credited for being “instrumental in building most of Anguilla’s road network from 1967 to the end of the 1970s.” He was a recipient of the Anguilla Badge of Honour and Queen’s Certificate in 2008 for his outstanding contribution to social development.

The late Mr. Vanterpool was celebrated with a programme of tributes by all and sundry during the morning Service of Thanksgiving.

Delivering the eulogy, the Hon. Evans McNiel Rogers, minister of Social Development, said: “Maxwell didn’t only care for his wife and children, but for everyone with whom he came into contact. The entire Welches community was his children, and there he was respected as the Mayor of Welches. He was simply a kind and caring man. I am sure he has touched every life present at this ceremony.”

Rogers further described the departed popular Anguillian national as a road grader-man, truck driver, fisherman, butcher, block builder, farmer, real estate developer, architect, contractor and operator of the Carousel Bar. He continued: “As the graderman, he is known for the construction of the roads from the Mahogany Tree through the eastern end of the island. In those days the school children used to take great pleasure awaiting the passing of the grader. One can vividly remember them all shouting as the grader got nearer to them” Put her down Maxwell, put her down.” Snail loved to please them and so he would put the grader wheels all down , almost touching the ground. His children all claimed that whenever he would put down the grader wheels they would feel like shouting “ yes, that’s my father.”

“After some years, when the major road works were completed, Maxi, retired from Public works and started his own trucking business. Later he added the sale of blocks to the many things he did. Yes he was truly a hard-working man. Though calm, friendly and kind, maxi was a disciplinarian not only to his children, but to all the youngster’s in the Welches community and in the extended family.

“On reflection, Maxi carefully planned his entire life. Throughout his days, he worked hard to ensure that his family was taken care of. This WORK QUALITY he passed on to his children. One noticeable thing his children caught from him is his positive work ethic. They all can truly be described as AMBITIOUS and know how to plan, organise and get things done. Check out all of them and you will see an important VANTERPOOL trait which they inherited from this giant of a man. None of them can truly be described as LAZY. They are workers, just like their father Maxwell.

“Maxwell’s children jokingly recalled a positive life quality which he taught all of them. He was not a stingy man but at the same time he did not encourage his children to be wasteful. Whenever their shoes got smashed and they needed a new pair, Helena would tell them to go to Maxwell for new shoes. He would always say to them, “what happen to your old ones? When they say “They are mashed up” he would tell them to go and bring them. Maxi would always provide the needed shoes but he had to be satisfied that the shoes were really needed.

“As time passed, Maxi change focus to ensure that he enjoyed the things he loved doing most. Not only he enjoyed his life but through his actions and interactions with every one, he ensured that they all understood what it meant to enjoy life. Recognising his work in the community, In 2008 Maxwell was awarded the Anguilla Badge of Honour and Queen Certificate for his contribution to Social Development

“In his early 70s, he gave up the hard work. He then gave his truck to Paper [his son] and purchased a boat. For many years to follow, he resorted to fishing, not for a living but to ensure that his family and friends had a weekly supply of local fresh catch. He and his fishing buddies were programmed as to the day and time they were to go to pots – so any of them, Jack, Box, Milt, Monkey, Coye, Leroy, Roach, Gagette and Fritz, would journey to Welches and had to ensure that they were there on time to go out to pull those pots with Maxi. Maxi role was simply to be the boat captain and supervisor. The fishing trips were also a time for Maxi to counsel his partners about life and the need to focus. As a matter of fact, every opportunity he got, he took the time to speak to the younger folk about life.

“By the time the fish were cleaned and everyone got their portion, Maxi had either a pot of boiled fish and dumplings prepared or a portion of fried fish or both. Of course by then he would have called in Vivienne to undertake the roasting of a portion of the same catch.

“Maxwell loved cooking, a job he did with pride and perfection. He cooked every pot using only Pepper and salt. While the pot was cooking Maxwell would make his calls to every child to come to welches. Child here also includes his sons and daughters in law, whom he treated like his own children. As a matter of fact many of his children at times thought he favoured his in laws. Maxwell had a long list of other persons he would call depending on the pot cooked. So if it was stewed shark, Bishop Brooks would get his call to come to welches or it would be sent to him. Carl and Claudette were called after every pot was cooked. These two were like brother and sister to Maxwell, Helena and the children.

“Yes Maxwell was an ace cook. Did I mention every pot came with drinks for the boys? Another practise of Maxwell was organising a cook day when ever family visited from overseas. He also ensured that for every birthday of his and Helena the children organised a BBQ in the yard. You see maxi was about bringing people together and ensuring they enjoyed life. Maxwell was an “entertainer in Chief”, always entertaining and “bussing” a pot.

“So he fished and he cooked. Sometime after he gave up fishing and focus only on running the Caurosel bar and of course his cooking continued. You would have noticed that as he got older he lessened his work load. One noticeable feature of Maxwell during this time was his relationship with God. He attended church as often as he could. Initially it as every Sunday with Sony and as he got older, he went when he could have. Maxwell was no saint, but he recognised his faults and sought forgiveness from those whom he had to. Yes he had made peace and we are sure it is well with his soul.

“Maxwell, also explored cruising as a means of enjoying life. He and his partners, Otto and Ozie with his son Joseph travelled the ocean on many vacations. There is much more I could tell you about the experiences, but you can get the rest from Ozzie, whom he left a special award in his final will. All Maxwell commented after his first cruise was that the sleep on the cruise nearly killed him. Yes, he used the cruise as means of resting and at the same time tormenting Ozzie. You see, Maxwell always did his best to ensure every moment was a happy and joyous one, even if it meant Ozzie giving him some serious hard words as he and Ozzie laughed it off.

“While Maxi ran the Carousel business, he also organised and supervised the butchering of every cow and hog in welches. Later he took on the task of supervising the cooking in the yard for the Welches Fest. For his last two Welches Fests, as he aged, he simply stayed indoors and ordered his favourite stew pork and butcher bits.

“During the past two years he closed the carousel business and resorted to his porch after he could no longer walk across the road to be under the tree with the boys (wanger, bobbin, tom, daughter, scott and pilot). By now Maxi recognised that he was ailing. So for the last 18 months he prepared his family and friends for his eventual passing.”

Mr. Rogers added: “On July 7 at around 6.40 pm, Maxwell’s life on earth ended. With it Welches, Anguilla and the world lost a giant of a man,” the eulogy concluded.

The late Maxwell Vanterpool, affectionately called “Snail”, is survived by his wife, Mrs. Helena Vanterpool, 14 children; a number of “special children”, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a long list of other relatives. He was laid to rest at the Sandy Hill Cemetery.