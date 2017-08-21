Island Crave Homemade Ice-Cream & Dessert Café Now Open

Thursday 11th August 2017 – You can now tickle your sweet tooth at Island Crave Homemade Ice-Cream & Desserts Café located at Bedney’s Plaza on the West End road.

Island Crave started as an idea two years ago by husband and wife duo, Gavin and Kewanah Jéan, and seeks to intrigue customers with its superb location and its diverse homemade products. Visitors and locals can indulge in delicious original flavours including ‘Shoal Bay Vanilla, On The Rock Chocolate and Rainbow City Anguilla Superman’ on a fresh homemade waffle cone. It also offers fresh fruit shakes, homemade cookies, hotdog sandwiches and other tasty treats.

Gavin Jean stated, “Island Crave is just one of the things we have in store, and we thank God that it has now reached to a point where we can share it to the public.”

If you are in need for a quick bite, Island Crave is open Tuesday to Saturday- 2 pm to 9 pm and Sunday – 2 pm to 10 pm.