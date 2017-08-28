FLOW TV Customers will now enjoy WWE on FLOW 1

21st August, 2017 – The Valley, Anguilla – FLOW, the leading telecommunication provider, is now offering WWE on Flow 1. Exclusive Flow Sports content continues to be the distinguishing factor as the Home of Sports in the Caribbean. With that in mind, FLOW is adding yet one more unmatched world-class event.

On August 21st, Flow 1 (Ch 99) will be home to WWE’s flagship programs in the English-speaking Caribbean. FLOW is the exclusive English language broadcaster in all of our markets in the region including The Bahamas (but excluding Trinidad, where WWE already has a licensing agreement with local broadcaster CNC3).

FLOW TV now available in a number is areas throughout Anguilla, including West end, The Forest, Welches, South Hill, Blowing Point, The Valley (South Valley, North Valley and North Side, Crocus Hill, Roaches Hill), Shoal Bay East, and Little Harbour East. As we upgrade to SuperFast Internet services and FLOW TV over the next few weeks more areas will become available.

Each week, Flow 1 will broadcast WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown, as well as two highlight shows – Experience, scheduled for Saturdays @ 8PM EDT and this week on Sundays @ 10PM EDT.

“Sign up for FLOW TV this season and enjoy WWE as well as FREE installation, FREE Set top box and FREE FLOW Study, our study program offering past CXC paper tutorials. We are extremely pleased to be able to bring this exclusive content to our customers. Visit FLOW today for more information” said Commercial Manager, Jade Reymond.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)