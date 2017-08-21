DIGICEL CONGRATULATES CARNIVAL REVELLERS, CONTENDERS AND MORE FOR 2017 CARNIVAL PARTICIPATION

The Valley, Anguilla Tuesday August 15th. Digicel is delighted to have supported various Carnival troupes, and more during Anguilla’s 2017 Carnival festivities under the theme: “Boat race, pageantry and Culture Reign Supreme for Anguilla’s Summer festival 2017.”

Digicel supported Players Troupe, Majestic Gems Troupe, Karla’s Booth #16, Summah Booth #12, Big Red Bar #2, Captain Charlie Booth #29, What we do in Anguilla, South Valley Street Fair, Ms. Venus, Poker Run , Exodus HD and the grand August Monday beach party.

Digicel has always been large supporter for various events and carnival enthusiasts every summer festival and this year, most contenders and well as one Digicel representatives, captured various titles and highlighted Digicel’s support in an Extraordinary way.

Digicel was truly proud to have been a sponsor of Exodus HD band Anguilla’s 4 times Road March Champions From 2013 – 2016. Although, Exodus HD did not retain the Road March Title this year, we are very proud of the effort put forward by the band and the high caliber of performances rendered throughout the season. Digicel has been supporting Exodus band for a total 8 years.

Majestic Gems troupe successfully captured the titles of 3rd place and Best Queen of the Band for Anguilla’s summer festival parade.

Digicel also congratulates Players troupe for placing 1st in the overall parade for the 2017 parade of troupe’s event.

Roxanne Webster, Digicel’s Marketing Executive also participated in a vast amount of activities for the summer festival. On stage, she is known as ‘Roxxy’ and had captured the titles of Anguilla 2017 National Calypso Monarch and whist representing Anguilla in the 21st Leeward Island Calypso Monarch, she captured the 1st runner up position.

Ms. Aliyah Alfred Digicel’s Retail Executive also participated in the 2017 Miss Anguilla Pageant, she successfully captured segments of Best Speech, Best Cultural Wear, Best Costume and Best Evening Wear. Digicel congratulates her on a wonderful performance in the Miss Anguilla Pageant.

Digicel is pleased to have been on board and gave each person, team and event their full support!

Digicel’s Head of Commercial Kerchelle Jn Charles said: “It was a pleasure for the Digicel team and the Digicel brand to support such well-rounded, talented and vibrant group of Anguillans and carnival enthusiasts. I would like to congratulate everyone who have successfully captured their desired titles. The Digicel team is very proud of their many ambassadors. May you all continue to thrive and achieve significant success in all that you endeavour.”

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)