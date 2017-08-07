CONTRIBUTION TO ANGUILLA FESTIVAL COMMISSION

Safe Cargo Services, on behalf of Best Deal, St. Maarten, and Shagun Ltd. in Anguilla – on Friday July 28th , presented 100 cases of Cool Heaven water and 125 cases of Kola Real sodas to the Anguilla Summer Festival Commission. Present at the handover ceremony was Chairperson of the Anguilla Festival Commission, Ms Lisa Rey, and Mrs. Evette Harrigan, Accounts Manager of Safe Cargo Services.

Shagun Ltd. is a Wholesale Distributor which supplies dry grocery items to most supermarkets here in Anguilla, offering a door to door service from St. Maarten. Collaborating with Captain Chrissy and Safe Cargo Services, this venture is well received by the merchants, as it eliminates the time-consuming process of customs brokerage, port clearance and the trucking of goods.

Shagun Ltd. would like to express sincere thanks to the Government of Anguilla for making it possible for them to operate in Anguilla and they have shown their appreciation by giving back to the community. The water and sodas will be given out during J’ouvert on August Monday, and at the Parade of Troupes on Friday August 11th . Shagun Ltd. has also donated 25 cases of Cheese Curls which will also be distributed during Parade of Troupes.

Shagun Ltd. would like to take this opportunity to wish all their customers and the people of Anguilla a happy and safe Carnival season.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)