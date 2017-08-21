CONGRATULATIONS ON WINNING FOR ANGUILLA SUMMER FESTIVAL

The Valley, Anguilla – Flow Anguilla, one of the largest sponsors of the Anguilla Summer Festival from the private sector, congratulates its ambassadors and contenders for the Anguilla Summer Festival Activities. FLOW sponsors a number of activities throughout the Anguilla Summer Festival program, totalling just about EC$100,000.00 invested. This included FLOW Soca Rave, powered by Tropical Distributors, Leeward Island Calypso Competition, Infusion XL, August Thursday Celebrations, Dark Shadow (boat) and Eyes Wide Shut.

“As part of our mission – Connecting Communities and Transforming lives, FLOW is committed to ensuring that we play a major part in the celebration of Emancipation through the development of its arts, culture and music. Sponsoring events for over 16 years shows our true commitment. This year is extremely special to us as a number of FLOW Ambassadors captured a number of titles – and to that end we are extremely proud of their accomplishments!” said Commercial manager Jade Reymond.

FLOW Soca Rave, powered by Tropical Distributors, Soca Monarch Competition – Big Rash (Rasharn Harrigan) walked away with both crowns on Thursday, 3rd August in the power and groovy segments. FLOW would like to thank the committee of the Soca Monarch competition for their dedication to this event, in its sixth year; including Kerwyn (Prick) Goddard and his band for going above and beyond in supporting the contenders. A special thanks to Tropical Distributors for their partnership, financially and in kind for this year’s Soca Rave, we look forward to a long standing partnership.

Flow ambassadors Infusion XL captured all three titles on Soca band clash/Bandorama night, winning Band Clash, Bandorama and Toss up tune for the second time, as well as, capturing Road March title for the first time. “This is a true representative of how we

FLOW! We are extremely proud of the hard work and dedication our ambassadors commit to their craft. Congratulations!” said Country manager, Desron Bynoe.

The third staging of the highly anticipated Eyes Wide Shut, was truly a celebration of Anguilla Culture! With a range of local and international artist, namely Kes the Band, DJ Private Ryan, Exodus HD, Synergy and more, the event was successfully staged by Oleary Richardson and his team SoCreative Entertainment. “This event painted the town blue in fun, music, food and celebration. We congratulate Oleary and his team on a well-planned event and look forward to many more years in partnership” said Commercial Manager, Jade Reymond.

August Thursday festivities were painted in blue –as the West end committee celebrated the boat race in grand style through the partnership with FLOW and Tropical Distributors.

As the curtain closed on the Anguilla Summer Festival events – the Leeward Island Calypso Monarch Competition celebrated 21 years, with winner out of Antigua, King Zacari, Anguilla took 1st runner up – Queen Roxxy and 2nd runner up out of St Kitts King Craig. FLOW has been sponsoring the LICC for 16 years and would like to extend formal congratulations to the committee and Ms Katrina Richardson for a well-produced, well organized and entertaining evening of Calypso.

Congratulations to the Anguilla Summer Festival committee, Chairperson Lisa Rey and her team for a successful, entertaining and festive season of Carnival.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)