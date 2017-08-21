CARNIVAL IS OVER PRESS RELEASE FROM THE COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

The 2017 Summer Festival concluded with relatively few minor incidents. Carnival is an opportunity for many people to come together and enjoy a number of events celebrating all the good things this country can offer.

To this effect I would like to commend the Police Officers and Sheriff Security for the professional manner in which they executed their function and tolerance shown especially during the J’ouvert and Parade of Troupes. The Royal Anguilla Police Force would like to commend the people of Anguilla, visitors and revelers for their good behaviour during the Summer Festival.

From the Royal Anguilla Police Force prospective the 2017 Summer Festival wassuccessful based on our overall objectives to work with other statutory and properly constituted bodies to deliver a safe and successful carnival.

(Published without editing by The Anguilllian newspaper.)