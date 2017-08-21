BOAT-RACING PRIZES AT GOVERNMENT HOUSE

The exciting August boat-racing season in Anguilla climaxed with a presentation of awards and a barbecue function at Government House, on Monday, August 14.

It was an appropriate venue for the twinned events in that outgoing Governor, Christina Scott, was an avid supporter of boat racing, Anguilla’s national sport, and on occasions ventured to sail on some of the competing boats. The holding of the events at Government House was her parting contribution to boat-racing.

Among the gathering were Government officials, boat race sponsors, boat-owners, captains and crew members. Governor Scott spoke about her interest and involvement in boat-racing during her four-year term of office in Anguilla, congratulated all persons and business places for their sponsorships, and the boat-racers and fans for their passion for the national sport.

Mr. Cardigan Connor, Parliamentary Secretary, Tourism, Sports and Culture, as well as an organiser of boat-racing in his West End/Long Bay constituency, also spoke at the event. He joined in congratulating all boat-racers, supporters, and businesses who were involved in the boat-racing season and encouraged them to keep the traditional national sport alive.

Chairperson of the Anguilla Boat Race Committee, Atreme Pemberton, thanked Governor Scott for her support and role in the highly-contested boat-racing sport, and wished her much success in her future endeavours as she departs Anguilla on Thursday this week.

Monday’s presentation of awards, and the barbecue function, followed the Champion of Champions race at Sandy Ground on Sunday, August 13. That race was sponsored by the Anguilla Social Security Board.

The B Class Championship winners were: Keidra Pride, first; Dark Shadows, second; and De Storm, third. The A Class champions were: Blue Bird, first; Sonic; second; and Real Deal, third.