VVPS SENDING 15 GRADUATES TO CAMPUS B IN SEPTEMBER

The Vivien Vanterpool Primary School, at Island Harbour, circulated a very attractively laid out booklet which chronicled the photographs, achievements and memories of its now fifteen graduated students. The graduates are among students from other schools who will be heading to Campus B at the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School in September.

The graduation ceremony, under the theme “Follow Your Passion, It will Lead to Your Purpose”, was held on Tuesday, June 27.

The Class of 2017 comprises Wendysha Hodge, Valedictorian and winner of the Mathematics, Social Studies and CPEA Awards; Shonte Hope, Salutatorian and winner of the Science and Patsy Adams Language Art Awards as well as the Perfect Attendance Female Award; Terrel Smith, winner of the Perfect Attendance Male Award; Taye Webster, Outstanding Student in Academics and winner of the Lanville Harrigan Male Sports Award; Lyniqua Smith, Most Improved Student in Academics; Vernando Smith, winner of the Citizenship Award; Lenesha Carty, winner of the Compassionate Award; Sashante Vanterpool, winner of the Susan Webster Female Sports Award; Lanique Vanterpool, winner of the Improved Behaviour Award; Shaylon Connor; Ajani Hodge; Shakeen Hodge; Geroni Smith; Ajani Stapleton; and Jeanny Rogers.

The feature address was delivered by Barrister-at-Law Ms. Palmavon Webster, Elected Representative for District 1 and Leader of the Opposition in the Anguilla House of Assembly.

“This school, known to my generation as the Island Harbour Primary School, and since named Vivien Vanterpool Primary School after one of my mentors, is very special to me,” she stated. “I love this school, its teachers and our children. This is my Alma-Mater and these classrooms house so many memories for me. It is the place where my life dream took root and was encouraged – and where I am now awakened to address you in that part of my dream, still to be realised.”

Ms. Webster continued: “I feel privileged to be the one encouraging you to do your best, to be your best self, to respect yourself and each other; and the one encouraging you to lift your heads up high and to be the proud citizens Anguilla needs for a sustainable future.

“I feel more confident of Anguilla’s future knowing that you are beginning your high school journey with a firm foundation. Congratulations to all of you. The future begins today in your dreams, your actions and in your heart.”

The certificates and awards were presented by the Principal, Mrs. Mavis Fleming-Drakes.