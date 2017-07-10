THE EAST END COMMUNITY SPORTS CLUB SAYS THANK YOU

During the period April to June 2016 the East End Community Sports Club presented an Anguilla’s Got Gospel Talent 2 Competition and a concert in an effort to raise funds for the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

On 28th July, 2016 the Club presented the Princess Alexandra Hospital with a cheque in the amount of EC$8,500.00 to assist with the purchasing of an autotherm shortwave diathermy unit which is used to stop bleeding during surgery. The remaining amount needed to purchase the machine was sourced by the Health Authority of Anguilla and we are pleased to say that the machine has been purchased.

It is only through the collective efforts of our sponsors listed below who, despite the economic difficulties facing our island, made contributions and as a result the dream has become a reality:

Anguilla Development Board, Anguilla Garden Centre, Apex Utilities, Black Orchid Florists, Brown’s All-Inclusive Landscaping, Caracasbaai Grocery, Carter & Associates,

CR Hodge & Associates, Comet Solar, Cuisinart Resort & Spa, Da’vida Restaurant, Digicel Play, DMA Services, Essentials Stationary Store, Executive Corporate Services Ltd., Fox Management, Gadget City, Greig’s Trucking & Heavy Equipment, Hillcomspec Consultancy Ltd, ICSS, Jim’s Construction,

J W Proctors, Keithley Lake & Associates, Leviticus Lifestyle & Travel Ltd, Lime Ltd., Maico Insurance Ltd, Max Printing, Morlens Architecture, National Commercial Data Services, Orchard Romney Beck & Associates, Quality Millworks, Richardson’s Car Rental Agency, Safe Cargo Services, Safety Step, Shoal Bay Villas, Smith’s ICT & Security Services, Sunset Homes, Tropical Distributors, Turtle Nest, Ultimate DVD’s Plus, Uneek Supply, Vanterpool Services and Vernon Liburd.

The East End Community Sports Club would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to our sponsors and the general public who continually support our fund-raisers as we try to assist our island in the educational and medical sectors.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)