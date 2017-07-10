Spotlight on ALHCS: BTEC AT ALHCS

Preparation for 2017-18 has begun at ALHCS.

On June 12 and 13th, twenty five teachers from the practical technologies areas of Technical Studies, Hospitality, Information Technology, Business and Home and Food Technology, as well as teachers from WISE, participated in a two day workshop to introduce them to the systems and documents used in Pearson’s BTEC (Business & Technology Education Council) certification programmes. The workshop consisted of both presentations and practice sessions. It was conducted under the auspices of the Anguilla Community College by the TVET Coordinator, Janis McKeag. This was done to sensitize teachers to what is needed to implement and deliver recognized certification for students in non-CXC programmes in an applied learning setting.

The Anguilla Community College is now a recognized certification centre for Pearson. It began delivering some certified programmes – last school year (2016-17) – including Technical 6th Form, in the areas of Construction and Hospitality at Level 2. BTEC is an internationally recognized certification and offers a range of professional qualifications for anyone whether entering the world of work or planning to take university courses. A Level 2 BTEC qualification is approximately equivalent to a CSEC pass.

Now the areas of Construction and Hospitality will be delivered at Level 2 at the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School. This has been facilitated by the revision of the Options framework where, if students choose either one of these subjects, they will be in that subject for two Options. In Construction, students will cover 6 areas, including Electrical, Blockwork, Health and Safety, Joinery, Structure of Construction and Construction Drawing. Culinary Essentials in Hospitality will cover 3 areas: Hospitality Industry, Food Preparation and Cooking, and Serving Food and Beverage. At WISE programmes at the Level 1 certification to be delivered include Construction, Food Preparation, Cosmetology and IT.

Teachers who are, or will be, involved in delivering the programmes need to be trained assessors. The workshop was a first step. The participants were introduced to the documentation and verification system. One of the main components of the workshop was the task to write an assignment brief. This item is the backbone of the teaching learning process. In this system, the students will be informed what they have to do/perform to achieve the passing grade and the deadline for the assessment. There are no formal final examinations in this system; the focus is on having the student demonstrate their knowledge and skills in a variety of ways – pictures, performance, presentations etc. organized in a final portfolio.

Another component of the workshop was a presentation and discussion on gender stereotypes in the various areas. This was based on observations from the Girls Get Tech Camps as well as a paper presented at the Anguilla Country Conference. The goal was to have teachers reflect on their assessments and ensure that they are free of bias/or promote positive images.

The TVET Council was very pleased to sponsor the workshop – as one of its goals is to seek certification and recognition for all skilled areas in the school system and beyond.