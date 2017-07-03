SOCIAL SECURITY TAKES PRIDE IN SPONSORING QUEEN CONTESTANT

Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers is the lucky 2017 Miss Anguilla Contestant to be sponsored by the Anguilla Social Security Board, the third such sponsorship over the years.

Social Security’s Public Relations Officer, Ms. Rosanna Browne, said the special 2017 sponsorship was in observance of the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution and the 35th Anniversary of Social Security.

“The Board has made a decision to sponsor a contestant of our choice in Ms. Dee-Ann Kentish-Rogers,” she said. “We are confident that our contestant, Miss Social Security, will do us proud in the 2017 Anguilla Pageant.”

Director of Social Security, Mr. Timothy Hodge, was pleased that the Ms. Kentish-Rogers “was a very wonderful young lady who was a fellow actress in the play Pepper in yer Soup and already had some stage practice.” He was looking forward not just to the competition, but to “Dee-Ann representing us throughout the year as Miss Social Security and, hopefully, Miss Anguilla 2017-2018.”

Chairperson of the Festival Committee, Ms. Lisa Rey, thanked Social Security for the sponsorship on behalf of the Anguilla Summer Festival Commission. She commended Ms. Kiescha Brooks, Chairperson of the Miss Anguilla Pageant Committee, for her hard work in terms of finding sponsors for the contestants and organising the show this year.

Ms. Brooks joined in thanking the Social Security Board for sponsoring Dee-Ann. “It is an honour to be working with all of the contestants, and I definitely know that Dee-Ann will represent Social Security very well,” she added.

Ms. Rogers was delighted to be a Miss Anguilla Pageant contestant with the theme of the show being ‘Reflections of Paradise: Revolutionary Women 50 Years Later’. “I am extremely blessed and humbled to be partnering with the Anguilla Social Security Board as its chosen brand ambassador for this year’s Summer Festival,” she stated. “From my interaction, I can confidently say that I have come to learn that the Anguilla Social Security Board is a very approachable entity. I would therefore encourage all persons with queries concerning the Social Security Scheme in Anguilla to contact the Anguilla Social Security Board.”

She continued: “I have already begun active preparations for the pageant and, undoubtedly, the contribution by the Anguilla Social Security Board will go a long way towards the journey for the Miss Anguilla Crown. My team and I have meticulously selected our creative concept for my participation in the pageant.

“There are many wonderful surprises and bursts of excitement that we plan to execute fearlessly for the entertainment of members of the public. I would therefore like to invite the general public to come out to the Landsome Bowl Cultural Centre on Coronation Night, Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

“In advance of what I anticipate to be a close partnership, I would really like to thank the Anguilla Social Security Board for agreeing to give me the biggest helping hand as I prepare to compete. When an entity puts its money behind you, especially in these harsh economic times, it is a positive demonstration of its belief in your abilities. It therefore means the world to me that the Anguilla Social Security Board can see it fit to partner with me.”