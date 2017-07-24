SOCIAL SECURITY NIPS FRAUDULENT PRACTICE IN THE BUD

Perhaps one of the strongest public rebukes ever exercised by Social Security in Anguilla was given to certain unnamed contributors to the system in a press release issued by the Director, Mr. Timothy Hodge, on Tuesday this week, July 18.

His warning is seen as an effort to nip any shady practice in the bud before it escalates into something bigger including criminal fraud and prosecution.

Following is the full text of the press release:

“The Director of Social Security has expressed grave concern over what he describes as attempts to manipulate the Social Security System to obtain benefits payable under the System by what he describes as “questionable means”. These include, but are not limited to:

• The payment on contributions preceding the submission of benefit claims which appear to be calculated to obtain benefits with a minimum of contributions;

• The submission of claims based on certification from overseas which show a pattern of attempts to manipulate;

• The submission of claims before proceeding overseas which also show such a pattern; and

• The submission of claims which appear to be fraudulent.

“The Director advises individuals who engage or have engaged in such practices, as well as individuals who collude or have colluded with them in such practices, that their actions appear to be attempts to defraud the Social Security System and they should cease these practices immediately. Further, persons found to be engaging in such activities are warned that they will be met with the strongest possible response, including prosecution.”