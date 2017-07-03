SEVEN WINNERS ANNOUNCED FOR PUBLIC SERVICE AWARDS 2017

Seven Government of Anguilla employees are the winners of this year’s Public Service Recognition Awards at Government House on Thursday, June 22. The awards and the winners in the seven categories were as follows:

• Above and Beyond the Call of Duty: Vonlee Harrigan, Treasury Department;

• Outstanding Customer Service: Renee Lake, General Post Office;

• Security/Safety Award: Omari Bourne, Fire and Rescue Service;

• The Anguilla Public Service Image Award: Callen Freeman;

• Collaboration: Marcia Richardson and Delon Skellekie, Post Office and the Department of Information and Technology respectively

• Inspirational Leadership Award and Public Servant of the Year Award, Karim Hodge, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Communications, Infrastructure, Utilities, Housing, Agriculture and Fishing.

In congratulating the winners, as well as the nominees, Governor Christina Scott stressed that it was important to recognise those whose work improved the Public Service – paid for by taxpayers.

Deputy Governor, Mr. Perin Bradley, to whom responsibility for the Public Service has been given, praised the service for having “the brightest and best people, making his job easier.” He pointed out that there were some 900 members of the public service who were continuing to play an important role in the future of Anguilla.

The award ceremony, attended by Government officials and many public servants, was chaired by Ms. Shellya Rogers, Senior Programme Office, Culture/Arts.