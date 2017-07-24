RODI RICHARDSON SUCCESSFULLY COMPLETES STUDIES

Miss Rodi Richardson, of Anguilla, has recently completed her studies at the G.C. Foster College of Physical Education and Sport in Jamaica. Miss Richardson, a Level 1 IAAF (International Association of Athletic Federations) Coach, was awarded for Outstanding Achievement in Practicum 2017 and a Bachelor’s in Education attaining the highest GPA in the programme.

While at College, she was actively involved in kickboxing (as a senior member of Shi Tai Kickboxing Team), table tennis and officiating at track meets throughout the island.

Miss Richardson has always been actively involved in her Anguillian community.

Consequently, it is her desire to share her expertise with sporting professionals and enthusiasts on the island. Her other interests include modelling, travelling and experiencing new cultures.

Miss Richardson would like to express her sincere gratitude to her parents and the Government of Anguilla for their financial assistance during the course of her studies.

