RELAXED PERIOD OF ENTRY FOR NATIONALS & RESIDENTS OF ST. MARTIN/ST. MAARTEN FOR ANGUILLA SUMMER FESTIVAL 2017

The Anguilla Immigration Department will be relaxing its Immigration procedures for nationals of St. Martin/St. Maarten beginning Monday, July 24 to Sunday, August 13, 2017. During this period, nationals/residents of St. Martin/St. Maarten, who are not in possession of passports, will be allowed to enter on a valid French or Dutch ID.

Nationals from other Caribbean Islands, residing in St. Martin/St. Maarten and requiring visas for Anguilla, will be exempted from the visa requirements for the same period. However, they MUST show proof of legal residency in St. Martin/St. Maarten.

Boat captains must ensure that the names of ALL persons travelling to Anguilla are properly manifested and accounted for. Therefore, no one should be allowed to board a ferry if his or her name is not manifested. All entries into Anguilla must be at an official port of entry.

July 17,2017

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)