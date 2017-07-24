RAPF REPORTS: TWO CHARGED WITH CONSPIRACY TO COMMIT FRAUD

The Royal Anguilla Police Force, on Monday 17th July, 2017 charged a 26 year old of North Side and a 29 year old of East End with conspiracy to commit fraud.

Their arrest comes as a result of continued investigative work by members of the Traffic Department and the Inland Revenue Department concerning the fraudulent issue of Anguillian drivers’ licenses.

The alleged offenders appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Monday 17th July and were granted bail in the sum of EC $70,000.00 with two sureties each. They were both ordered by the court to report to the Valley Police Station every Monday and Friday between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm. Brooks was also ordered to hand over all travel documents and not leave the island by any means without the courts permission.